Elderly man happily performs stunts on cycle, internet says age is just a number

We all have heard several people saying that age is just a number. In fact, there are many videos from people that prove the same. Adding to the list of such videos, a clip of a man performing stunts on a bicycle has gone viral on the internet. In the video, a man rides his bike through traffic while pulling stunts. The short video depicts a man doing some tricks while bicycling in the rain. The man does stunts while hardly breaking a sweat. Someone crossing the same street captured the video.

This video was shared on Twitter by user @Gulzar_Sahab. The post's caption read, "Enjoy every moment."

Take a look at the video here:

This video was shared two days ago. Since being uploaded, it has been liked 5000 times and has several comments.

One person in the Instagram comments said, "Uncle has once again proved that age is just a number." A second person added, "This is real life enjoying this old person I like it." "Young or old doesn't matter is that what's your confidence," said a third person. Some others have reacted using clap emojis.

