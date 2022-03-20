Elderly man meets kids every day but thinks it is for first time. Watch

Some acts of kindness are just beyond sweet that show love and compassion for strangers without expecting anything in return. It is such moments of kindness exhibited by strangers that show the empathy in humans and how one can make a difference to someone in their own little way. Like this video posted on Instagram by the page Good News Dog that shows an elderly man sitting outside his porch when a school bus stops and many children disembark from the vehicle to meet him. The story behind the video will definitely melt your heart.

In the video, the elderly man is seen outside his home sitting on a chair. Then a school bus stops and a group of kids get off and run to greet the man. The elderly man is suffering from some kind of memory disorder and so whenever he meets with the kids every day, he thinks it is for the first time, explains the text on the video.

“Every day he makes his way outside, not even knowing why. Mr Gene’s memory resets about every 15 minutes. But every day something tells him to go outside and wait. And every day, his biggest fan club steps off the bus and runs to greet him. And he gets to meet them for what he thinks is the first time. This has been going on for two years,” says the text on the video explaining the whole story.

The video was posted two days ago and it has received over 7.60 lakh views so far.

“I’m not crying, you’re crying,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“Amazing to see him able to live his life at home and not in a home,” an Instagram user commented. “Every one of those kids are angels on this earth. They will remember how kind they were to this beautiful man. Their parents should be proud,” said another. A third individual commented, “There’s still beauty in this world, thank you for this.”

The video was originally posted by a woman named Megan Nunez on January 3. The video shows the man interacting with the kids. The text explains that he has severe dementia and doesn’t have any short-term memory. So, these kids have been reintroducing themselves for two years now, says the text.

Watch the video below:

What do you think about this heartwarming gesture of the kids?