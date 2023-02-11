Elderly man’s rendition of Mohammed Rafi’s Pukarta Chala Hoon Main wows people. Watch

Mohammed Rafi’s Pukarta Chala Hoon Main is an all time classic song that is loved by many. There are also several renditions of the track that people sing with their own twists. There’s a latest inclusion to that list which shows an elderly man singing the song in a soulful voice. Chances are, this rendition will touch your heart.

The video is posted on Twitter with a sweet caption. “See this grandpa. He is so cool. Full tech savvy, handling the iPad, remote control and singing with amazing ease and nazakat. Loved the way he whistled on the interludes… aaye haaye… jiyo dadaji… Jai ho. Old is gold,” read the caption posted along with the video.

The image shows the elderly person sitting on a sofa with a tab on his lap and a microphone in his hand. Soon he starts singing the song in a beautiful voice.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared, the video has received close to 75,000 views and counting. Additionally, the video has accumulated more than 2,900 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Can imagine him walking down the road in the 70s with a smile on his face and humming this song,” expressed a Twitter user. “He is amazing,” posted another. “Age is just a number. If a person wishes to do something with dedication, age doesn't matter, what matters is their interest,” commented a third. “He is hitting all the notes well, and also with just the right expression in the voice..!!” praised a fourth. “Wow. Made my day,” wrote a fifth.

