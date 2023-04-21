Elderly man taking care of his sick wife makes netizens emotional. Watch

Several videos on the Internet showcase love between two people. Such videos are often heartwarming to watch and always leave us with a smile. Now, another such video that is doing rounds on social media shows an elderly man taking care of his wife while they were travelling in a train.

Indian Idol 5 runner-up Rakesh Maini shared a video of the couple on his Instagram. Along with the video, he wrote, "Last night I saw this man boarding the train holding his sick wife's hand, sometimes feeding her and sometimes taking her to the toilet. Made her bed in the night and made her sleep very lovingly without any problem. This is called true companionship and love. I kept watching them throughout and couldn't stop myself. Felt so emotional."

This clip was shared on April 10. Since being posted, it has been viewed close to 10 million times. The share also has several likes and comments.

An individual posted, "Tears of Happiness in my eyes." Another person added, "Relationship is based on understanding. If both understand each other and feel their pain and suffering, then that relationship will always be there, no matter what happens." "So sweet," shared a third. Many others have reacted using heart emojis.

