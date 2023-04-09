Elderly people play games at a care facility. Watch heartwarming video

Social media is a treasure trove of heartwarming videos that capture elderly people playing games. These videos are not only uplifting but also make for a delightful watch. One such video is gaining traction online. Shared on Instagram, the clip captures elderly people playing games at a care facility. The video is winning people’s hearts left, right and centre and may have the same effect on you. It may even bring a smile to your face. The image, taken from the Instagram video, captures elderly people playing games. (Instagram/@goodnewscorrespondent)

“Creative games at this senior care facility! Looks like fun!!!!” read the caption of the video shared on the Instagram page Good News Correspondent. The video, a montage of clips, opens to show an elderly man aiming small sports bean bags into a basket. As the video continues, one can see an elderly woman putting a balloon inside a big basket. Towards the end, an elderly man can be seen putting paper props inside a basket with the help of two plastic sticks. The videos were posted on the Instagram handle @bewegen.is.leven. The page regularly posts inspirational exercise videos featuring elderly people and has over 1.3 lakh followers.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared a day ago, the video has raked up more than 99,300 views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also received a flurry of comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Good for them!! Exercise and fun!!! God Bless them all!!!” posted an individual. Another added, “My 86 year old grandma just beat my sister in the corn hole. I’m always impressed by seniors who are still in great shape.” “I absolutely love this!!! Keeping the motor skills and they are having fun!!!” expressed a third. A fourth joined, “This is amazing. Keep them stimulated.” “That activity director gets my respect,” shared a fifth.

