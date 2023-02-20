Elderly son sings for his centenarian dad, video will tug at your heartstrings

The videos that capture the wonderful bond of love between family members are always heartwarming to watch. One such video on Twitter shows an interaction between an elderly son and his centenarian dad. Chances are, the video will leave you emotional.

“Father is 100+, son is 75. Can the coming generation sustain such relationships,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show the dad lying on a bed with his son sitting beside him. At first, they talk with each other for a while, and then the son starts whistling. Towards the end, the son stops whistling and starts singing for his dad.

Take a look at the wonderful video:

The video was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has received close to 2.7 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the tweet has accumulated more than 16,000 likes. People took to the comments section to share various responses.

A Twitter user suggested that the video shows their brother and father. “Thank you! They are my father, 104 (entered 105 on 19th Jan) and my brother, 68. (I am 74, entered 75 on 17th Jan),” they wrote.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“True love and affection,” wrote a Twitter user. “Father tapping his fingers to the tune in the end was very heartening to watch. Love and care from the loved ones can make all the problems in life look smaller,” shared another. “Pranam! Felt very good seeing the video,” expressed a third. “Fantastic,” commented a fourth.

