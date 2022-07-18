Elderly woman who played the piano in church for 60 years shows she still got it

There are some things that one learns and it stays with them for life such as playing any musical instrument. No matter how old one gets, once they have that instrument in their hands, they play it to perfection. Like this video of an elderly woman who played the piano for the church for more than 60 years. A video of her playing the piano is delightful to watch.

The video was posted on the Instagram page seniorlivingstories one day ago. The elderly woman’s husband was the preacher at the church where she played the piano for more than 60 years, it is explained via texts on the video. He loved bragging about how good she was. The woman’s husband passed away from Alzheimer’s a few years ago. The woman is seen playing the piano as the people standing by her praise her. “My MawMaw still got it,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted, the video has accumulated more than 23,000 views and over 1,000 likes. It also prompted netizens to post several comments as many people were reminded of their childhood.

“Such treasured talents of yesterday. May she rest in God’s glory,” commented an Instagram user. “Always proud of church pianists who serve from week to week for the rest of their life,” wrote another. “Takes me back to my Little Rock church in my childhood. Thank you mawmaw,” posted a third. “That was my grandma with her organ. She had one at home to practice for church services. I would sit and watch and listen for hours,” shared another individual.