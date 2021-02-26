Elephant charges towards car moments after tourist says 'Kuch nahi hoga'. Watch

A video, which may also act as a tutorial for what not to do during an encounter with a wild elephant, has now left people with thoughts. Shared on the micro-blogging site by IFS officer Surender Mehra, the video shows an elephant charging towards a tourist safari car.

The clip, from an undisclosed location, opens to show an elephant standing in front of an open jeep. A woman is heard saying, “Arey kuch nehi hoga, chill [Chill, nothing will happen].” Within moments of her saying the words, the animal charges towards the car. Mehra’s post is complete with the hashatgs, #SafetyFirst, #RighttoPassage and #RespectWildlife.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 12,000 views and the numbers are increasing. It has also accumulated all sorts of comments from people.

Just like IFS officers Ramesh Pandey and Supriya Sahu who expressed their concerns while re-sharing the video.

“Such incidents may be life risking. Elephants can run unexpectedly fast and easily catch a vehicle moving like this. It’s advisable to keep a safe distance and not to take advantage of wild animals,” Pandey wrote.

As for Sahu, she shared, “Sad reality. We must start educating kids in all schools about the need to respect animals. Two Incubation centres are planned to be put up in schools at Nilgiris. Young generation is the only hope.”

What are your thoughts on the video?

