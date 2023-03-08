Elephant sprays water on lioness hiding from it, scares away big cat. Watch

The videos that capture interactions between wild animals are often fascinating to watch. There's a latest addition to the list of such videos. This clip shows how an elephant scares away a lioness. Chances are, the video will stun you.

The clip was posted on the YouTube channel of Latest Sightings with a caption describing the incident. "An elephant comes to drink water near a resting lioness. When the lioness sees the elephant, it's too late to run, so she hides behind the well. All seems to go well, until the elephant notices her, gets a fright, and sprays her with water," they wrote.

The video opens to show a lioness lying on the ground by a well. Suddenly, she notices an elephant coming her way. Realising it is too late to run away, she decides to hide behind the well as the gentle giant starts drinking water from there. However, at one point, the elephant notices the lioness and gets so startled that it sprays water on her. After that, the elephant chases away the big cat.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared a few days ago, the video has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated more than 3.2 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received tons of comments.

Here's how YouTube users reacted:

"I don't think I've ever seen a better example of just how expressive an elephant can be with its trunk," commented a YouTube user. "The elephant's initial walk with the swag was charming," posted another. "I found it interesting that each animal was alone when they usually travel in their groups," expressed a third. "Well, this one really escalated quickly," wrote a fourth.