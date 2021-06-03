Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Elephant takes ‘lazy approach’ while drinking water. ‘Genius,’ say people
trending

Elephant takes ‘lazy approach’ while drinking water. ‘Genius,’ say people

“Rescued orphan Lemeki is taking the lazy (read: sensible) approach to drinking," reads a part of the caption shared along with the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 04:32 PM IST
The image shows an elephant named Lemeki.(@SheldrickTrust)

Elephants are among the most intelligent beings in the animal kingdom. Various social media platforms are filled with clips which showcase the same. A recent video posted on Sheldrick Wildlife’s official Twitter handle is yet another example.

“Rescued orphan Lemeki is taking the lazy (read: sensible) approach to drinking. She is an orphan in our care that was saved from a raging river,” reads a part of the caption shared along with the video.

The video shows Lemeki using a water pipe to quench her thirst.

Since being shared a day ago, the video has gathered more than 11,000 views and also received numerous comments. Many wrote how Lemeki is a “genius” for using the pipe in a smart way to drink water.

“Efficiency is intelligent laziness!” shared a Twitter user. “I think its genius!! Well done Lemeki you've out smarted the hoomans!” expressed another. “Why drink muddy water when there's clear water straight from the tap right there? Clever girl!” praised a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter viral video

Related Stories

trending

Watch: Elephant’s cricket skills impress former England skipper Michael Vaughan

PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 06:37 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Elderly man’s reaction on receiving flowers from stranger is super sweet. Watch

Woman’s post on liquid bindi hits people hard with nostalgia. Seen tweet yet?

Assam Police’s advisory with ‘Jal lijiye’ meme twist makes people chuckle

Elephant takes ‘lazy approach’ while drinking water. ‘Genius,’ say people
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
World Bicycle Day
Monsoon
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP