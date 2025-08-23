Elephant topples mini truck in viral video, internet stunned: 'Wildlife is not entertainment'

A video shared by retired Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda has reignited discussions on the importance of respecting wildlife habitats. The clip, recorded on a quiet road surrounded by dense greenery, captures an elephant using its immense strength to push and topple a mini truck, leaving the path blocked. Retired IFS Officer Susanta Nanda posted a clip of an elephant toppling a mini truck.(X/@susantananda3)

Watch the clip here:

Nanda, who often shares thought-provoking posts on wildlife conservation, captioned the video, “A reminder from the wild….An elephant hurling a mini truck shows not just strength, but also stress. Wildlife is not entertainment, it deserves space and respect. Stay away and stay safe. Let the wild roam free.”

Message of conservation

The retired officer’s words underline a broader concern about increasing human presence in areas that are naturally home to wild animals.

The short clip, though only recently posted, has already drawn close to 4 thousand views and sparked mixed reactions among viewers.

Online reactions

Several users expressed concern over the video’s implications. One commented, “We humans just don’t know how to respect boundaries,” while another described the footage as “distressing visuals.” A third person tried to identify the location, writing, “This looks like Narangi cantonment I guess.”

Others shared practical advice for travellers who might encounter similar situations. One user observed, “While riding or travelling through these types of roads, if you are facing any wild animal, no matter if it’s small or big, simply wait patiently, don’t blow the horn, don’t panic. They’ll be fine their own way soon.”

Another pointed out the urgent need for caution, saying, “This looks so shocking and yes alarming… it’s better to give animals their space.”