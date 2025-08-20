Curious baby elephant wanders into Kerala school, surprises students: ‘Asking for admission’

A tiny elephant calf surprised students and teachers at a government primary school in the forest-fringed hamlet of Chekadi, Kerala, on Monday morning. The video of the baby elephant wandering around the school went viral, with students and teachers shocked by the unusual sight. An elephant calf wandered into a government primary school in Wayanad.(@hashtag_wayanad/Instagram)

Many viewers were fascinated by the little elephant exploring the school grounds. Abhijith Mohan shared the video on Instagram with the caption "Elephant calf that came to Chekadi School."

Tiny visitor surprises students

In the video, the tiny elephant calf is seen wandering around the school compound, moving curiously among the open grounds. Students watch from a distance, wide-eyed and excited, as the little calf explores the area.

Check out the video here:

According to a report by Onmanorama, the Government LP School Chekadi, which also has pre-primary classes, has around 115 students. Spread across one acre, the campus is used to occasional elephant sightings, as herds often pass by after sunset.

However, seeing a young calf walk straight into the school premises took everyone by surprise. Students and teachers were left wide-eyed as the calf wandered around the school grounds for a short while.

The video was shared on August 19, 2025, and since then, it has gained thousands of views.

Internet reacts

Instagram users were quick to react to the video, with many expressing amazement and delight at the unusual visitor. Social media users called the calf “adorable” and “curious".

One of the users, Mayur Kumar, commented, "Bro also wanted to go to school."

A second user, Lexa Cheyenne Malcolm, commented, "I hope mom was somewhere nearby, otherwise I'd worry about escorting a baby elephant back to the jungle, without knowing if its mom is okay, or even around."

Another user, Sagar Girish Shingre, with a hint of sarcasm, commented, “Asking for admission. Make him sit in class, he'll never come back.”

Many users commented on how rare and charming it was to see a young elephant wandering through a school.