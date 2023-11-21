Elon Musk asks OpenAI's chief scientist if they are doing 'something potentially dangerous to humanity'

OpenAI's chief scientist Ilya Sutskever took to X to share how he "deeply regretted" his participation in the board's actions to remove ex-CEO Sam Altman from the company. Not only that, but he also added, "I never intended to harm OpenAI. I love everything we've built together, and I will do everything I can to reunite the company." Elon Musk questioned OpenAI's chief scientist Ilya Sutskever.

Soon after Sutskever's post went viral on social media, it even prompted a response from billionaire tech giant Elon Musk. In a response to the tweet, Musk questioned if OpenAI is doing something dangerous. He wrote, "Why did you take such a drastic action? If OpenAI is doing something potentially dangerous to humanity, the world needs to know." (Also Read: Teams vs Google Meet meme fest on X as Sam Altman, Greg Brockman joins Microsoft. Elon Musk enters the chat)

About Sam Altman's removal from OpenAI:

OpenAI announced that it dismissed CEO Sam Altman as they no longer trusted him to lead the company. In a statement, the board said that Altman's departure "follows a deliberative review process," which concluded that “he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities. The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI.”

Soon after Altman's removal from OpenAI, Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft confirmed that he would be joining the company. Twitch co-founder Emmett Shear, meanwhile, confirmed his appointment as the new CEO of OpenAI.