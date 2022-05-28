Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Elon Musk posts Twitter-related cartoon, share leaves people with thoughts

Elon Musk's Twitter-related cartoon is going viral and prompted people to post various comments.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Twitter-related cartoon has prompted people to post various reactions.(REUTERS)
Published on May 28, 2022 12:25 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Elon Musk recently took to Twitter to share a post which has created a chatter among tweeple. Without any words, he shared a picture that has prompted people to come up with various comments with some trying to decipher the meaning behind the image.

The tech billionaire posted a cartoon that shows a person freeing a bird from a cage. What is interesting to note is that the caricature of the man resembles the Tesla CEO and inside the cage the iconic blue bird of Twitter is seen sitting with the gate open in front of it.

Take a look at the post that Elon Musk posted:

It didn’t take long for the tweet to capture people’s attention. Since being posted, the share has also gathered over 2.8 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also been retweeted over 27,000 times. People had various things to say while reacting to the post.

Shibetoshi Nakamoto, pseudonym of Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus, reacted to the post. “Despite all my rage I am still just a bird in a cage,” he wrote. His tweet also received a reply from Musk. Take a look at what the SpaceX CEO tweeted:

“Does that mean you will restore suspended accounts??? Right??” asked another. “It can be understood in two ways, Elon Musk says goodbye to the idea of becoming the founder of Twitter or Elon Musk gives Twitter freedom without censorship and restrictions. So what is it?” posted a third trying to understand the reason behind Musk’s tweet.

A few shared a particular tweet and posted that it is the original artist who created the caricature:

Earlier Elon Musk took over Twitter in a $44 billion deal. However, recently he shared that he is putting an acquisition plan “on hold” for the moment.

What are your thoughts on the post by Elon Musk?

