Elon Musk reacts to post on throwback pic of him and Jeff Bezos having a meal

A reply by SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on a tweet consisting of a throwback picture showcasing himself and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has now created a Twitter chatter.

It all started with a post by Twitter user Trung Phan, who shared the image earlier this month. His post captured people’s attention after Musk shared his response to the tweet.

While posting the image, Phan also shared a story about what inspired Musk and Bezos to walk on the path of space exploration. The Twitter thread also talks about the feud between the two industrialists regarding the exploration of the world outside our little Blue Planet.

“In 2004, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos met for a meal to discuss space. It was one of their few in-person interactions. The conversation they had perfectly captures the different approaches they've taken to space exploration,” Phan tweeted.

Take a look at the image:

Here's the story 🧵 pic.twitter.com/g8hAsEj3d4 — Trung Phan 🇨🇦 (@TrungTPhan) March 1, 2021

Musk, earlier today, shared his reply and wrote, “Wow, hard to believe that was 17 years ago!”

Wow, hard to believe that was 17 years ago! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 21, 2021

Since then, his reply has gathered more than 4,200 likes – and the numbers are only increasing.

What do you think of the Elon Musk’s picture with Jeff Bezos and his reply?

