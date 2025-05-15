Elon Musk’s robot impresses Shopify CEO by dancing ‘better than most humans’

Tesla’s Optimus humanoid robot has created quite a stir on social media by busting out cool dance moves to the beat of a peppy song. The smoothness of the robot’s movements left people wondering if it’s real or AI. However, it’s an original video that impressed many, and the latest one to join the list is Shopify CEO Tobi Lutke. Shopify CEO Tobi Lutke shared a video of the robot Optimus dancing. (File Photo, X/@Tesla_Optimus)

“We are *here* on this timeline’s tech tree,“ he wrote while resharing a video of the robot initially posted on the X handle dedicated to Optimus. The video was posted in reaction to another footage of the dancing robot shared by Elon Musk.

The post's caption reads, “Was just getting warmed up. " The footage captures the robot showcasing various dance moves, which some social media users say are 'better than most humans.'

Take a look at the posts here:

What did social media say?

The video prompted a flurry of remarks on social media. One individual posted, “Optimus already dances better than most humans. Wow.”

Another added, “As a control engineer, this brings tears to my eyes.” A third commented, “Great time to be alive”. A fourth wrote, “Wild… insane progress with huge potential.”

Indian-origin techie Srihari Sampathkumar, who works with Tesla AI, also reacted to the company’s post and shared an interesting caption.

“Dancing is a hard problem not just for humans, even for robots. It stresses timing, torque and latency budgets. @Tesla_Optimus nails it like a pro dancer with all of the AI inference running on-board in real-time!” he wrote.

Optimus is developed by Tesla. During the initial launch of this product, CEO Elon Musk stated, “It will basically do anything you want. It can be a teacher. It can babysit your kids, walk your dog, mow your lawn, get the groceries, just be your friend, and serve drinks. Whatever you can think of, it will do and it's going to be awesome,”