Elon Musk’s robot busts out dance moves like it’s built to party: ‘Seriously, is this real?’

Gorklon Rust, aka Elon Musk’s latest video, is going viral on X and has surprised social media users. It shows a Tesla Optimus humanoid robot grooving and flaunting some cool dance moves. Elon Musk posted a dance video of a robot. (X/@elonmusk)

Though the billionaire shared the video without a caption, he updated the same thread with the following: “This is real, real-time.” The video shows the robot dancing flawlessly, almost like a real human being.

Take a look at the video here:

What did social media say?

Surprised by the video, an X user asked Gork, “Is this real or AI created?” The AI chatbot replied, “The video shared by @elonmusk on May 13, 2025, likely shows a real Tesla Optimus robot dancing. Tesla has demonstrated Optimus performing tasks like dancing at events, such as the October 2024 'We, Robot' event, and shared progress updates, like improved walking in April 2025. The video's source and setting align with Tesla's robotics work. However, past teleoperation in demos raises some skepticism about autonomy, though not authenticity. While AI-generated videos are possible, no evidence suggests this one is fake.”

Also Read: Robots chefs run California restaurant and serve burgers in less than 30 seconds

Another posted, “Wait, what?!” A third expressed, “That's actually insane.” A fourth wrote, “It is incredible what humans can accomplish; creating a human-like machine is a massive undertaking. A dance with Optimus will be great. Big congratulations to you and the Optimus Team on the progress you have made on this project. The future of mankind is indeed bright.”

“It will basically do anything you want. It can be a teacher. It can babysit your kids, walk your dog, mow your lawn, get the groceries, just be your friend, and serve drinks. Whatever you can think of, it will do and it's going to be awesome,” said Tesla CEO Elon Musk during the initial launch of the Optimus robots.