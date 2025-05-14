Indian-origin Tesla VP reveals what it is like to work with Elon Musk: ‘He works 80-90 hours per week’

Vice President of AI Software at Tesla, Ashok Elluswamy, in a recent podcast with YouTuber Gobinath, revealed what it is like to work with Elon Musk. Elluswamy labelled the billionaire as funny and someone who "works really hard.” In the podcast, the VP further talked about his Tamil roots and how he came to work directly with “Elon Musk at one of the world’s most innovative companies.” Indian-origin Tesla VP Ashok Elluswamy talked about Elon Musk in a podcast. (YouTube/@GobinathOfficial, Reuters)

Tesla investor Sawyer Merritt shared a snippet of the interview on X and wrote, “Tesla's VP of AI Software Ashok Elluswamy on what it's like to work with Elon Musk: 'I meet with him every week. He is really smart in the sense that he can predict the future very early; He works really hard. Easily 80-90 hours per week. I feel fortunate to work for him. He is not afraid of taking risks. He is very funny. You can see it in person'."

Take a look at the video:

How did social media react?

“I love to hear this; thanks for sharing,” posted one individual. Another remarked, “Elon Musk’s unmatched vision, relentless drive, fearless risks, and witty charm make him an inspiring example, leading his team with hands-on brilliance.”

A third commented, “Working 80-90 hours a week shows his commitment, though that's an intense schedule!” A fourth wrote, “Elon Musk certainly has amazing talent and charisma to people around him. I have two personal friends working for Tesla and Xai, each thinking they’re working for the best team and Elon Musk cares about them more than anything else.”

Who is Ashok Elluswamy?

According to his LinkedIn bio, Elluswamy joined Tesla in 2014 as a software engineer. In the following years, he worked in different roles within the organisation. He was promoted as the Vice President of Tesla AI software in 2024 and has held the position ever since. He has a total of over 11 years of experience of working with the company.