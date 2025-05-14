‘McFlurries for foreign policy’: Mobile McDonald's spotted in Saudi Arabia amid Donald Trump's visit to the kingdom

US President Donald Trump’s four-day trip across three nations of the Middle East marks his first major international mission since his return to office for the second term. Several moments from his visit to Saudi Arabia, the first of the three-nation, have made their way onto social media, and one has surprised people. It is a video of a mobile McDonald's truck. According to a report by Fox News, it was specially deployed for the US president, who is well-known for his love for this fast food chain. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman welcomed Donald Trump in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, during his trip to the kingdom. (Reuters, Screengrab (X))

“Saudi Arabia brought in a mobile McDonald’s for President Trump on his visit,” conservative YouTuber Benny Johnson shared on X, along with a video of the truck. The footage has gone viral and is being reshared across various social media platforms.

According to Fox News, a White House official confirmed that the truck was in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, during Donald Trump’s visit.

What does the viral video show?

The seven-second-long video shows the brown-coloured truck with a huge McDonald’s logo in front.

Take a look at the video:

How did social media react?

People had a lot to say. While some were elated, others criticised it. A few also reacted with hilarity.

An individual wrote, “This is cool.. One of the most significant things to emphasise about Trump's welcome was the purple carpet rolled out for POTUS. It signifies royalty in Saudi Arabia. That is a true sign of respect.” Another added, “‘McFlurries for foreign policy.”

A third commented, “Can’t imagine visiting Saudi royalty and eating corporate slop instead of their finest cuisine.” A fourth remarked, “Unbelievably awesome.”

Donald Trump at a Saudi-US investment summit said, “With the help of the people of the Middle East, the people in this room, partners throughout the region, the golden age of the Middle East can proceed right alongside of us.”

The US president added, “We will work together. We will be together. We will succeed together. We will win together, and we will always be friends.”