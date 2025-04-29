Trump snubbed by world leaders at Pope's funeral? Viral videos show applause for Zelensky, silence for US president

As world leaders gathered to pay tribute to late Pope Francis at his funeral, videos showed a stark contrast between the way US President Donald Trump was welcomed at the sombre gathering compared to when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the Vatican. Videos showed Trump walking in silently while Zelensky received a warm welcome.(Instagram/yori.bailleres)

The two presidents were among 40,000 mourners who gathered in St Peter's Square to bid farewell to Pope Francis who died aged 88 on April 21.

Videos going viral on social media showed Volodymyr Zelensky being greeted with a rousing applause and hugs as he walked into the funeral. Later, when Trump entered, the crowd stood silent as he began shaking hands with other leaders and dignitaries before taking his place among the gathering.

Interestingly, Trump greeted Zelensky with a handshake and the two exchanged smiles. This was the first time the two world leaders had met after their fiery White House meeting in February stunned the world.

Take a look at the videos here:

The two leaders also met in private before the funeral mass where Trump said they discussed the fate of the Black Sea peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014. The Ukrainian President has hailed the meeting as ‘symbolic’ and ‘productive’ while Trump claimed that Zelensky was ready to give up Crimea to Russia as part of a ceasefire agreement.

Trump labelled an embarassment

At Pope Francis' funeral, the 78-year-old US president also received flak for apparently nodding off after pictures showing his closed eyes went viral on social media. Trump was also criticised for not following the dress code for the funeral and choosing to wear a blue suit as most world leaders showed up in black, the customary attire for funerals.

The photos led to Trump being slammed on social media with some even labelling his actions as "an embarassment to the United States." Others also pointed to MAGA's often used "Sleepy Joe" moniker for Trump's predecessor Joe Biden, calling the pictures ironical. Interestingly, Biden who was also in attendance at the funeral also broke tradition by donning a blue tie with his black suit.

