Elon Musk took to X to share a poem written by the first product of his xAI company, an AI chatbot named Grok. In his post, the tech billionaire mentioned that he asked the chatbot to write a poem on love. While some were impressed by the result, others argued that AI can never understand literature.

Elon Musk’s tweet on Grok writing a love poem has created a chatter. (AP)

“I asked Grok to write a poem about love,” Elon Musk wrote. He also shared a screenshot of the poem written by Grok. The first few lines of the poem read, “In love, we find a universe aglow, A cosmic dance of hearts that ebb and flow. It lifts us up, like stars that gently rise, A symphony of souls that gently harmonize.”

Take a look at the entire poem by AI chatbot Grok here:

The post was shared two days ago and has since gone viral. Till now, the tweet has accumulated more than 20.1 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has collected varied comments from people.

What did X users say about Elon Musk’s tweet?

“Grok understands love. Grok will care for humanity. Mark my words,” wrote an X user. “Shows that artificial intelligence has a long, long way to go. That’s doggerel, and how come every single AI language model falsely thinks that most poetry rhymes? It doesn’t. AI can’t do literature. Or history. Neither one,” argued another. “Can’t wait to use it,” expressed a third.

About AI chatbot Grok:

Elon Musk launched the AI chatbot Grok to challenge ChatGPT. It is currently available for a limited group of US users and is in the testing phase. Once that phase concludes, Grok will be available for all X Premium users.