Employee earning 7 LPA goes 2 years without hike, gets ‘fancier title’ instead: ‘Designation does not pay rent’

An Indore-based professional has shared the story of his friend — a marketing professional who has not received a salary hike in two years despite his responsibilities having tripled in the same time period. Apoorv Chaturvedi shared a LinkedIn post about unfair work practices which has resonated with many.

The employee has not received a pay hike in two years. (Representative image). (Unsplash)

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In his post, Chaturvedi said that his friend works as a marketing professional for a salary of ₹7 lakh per annum. In the last two years, his salary has not increased even though his workload has tripled.

According to Chaturvedi, the company’s excuse for not giving him a hike was that they gave him a “better designation” instead.

In his LinkedIn post, Chaturvedi pointed out that a titular promotion is no substitute for a tangible salary increment.

(Also read: Employee says colleague stopped working after receiving lower hike than others: 'This is making my job more hectic')

No hike in 2 years

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{{^usCountry}} “I met a friend who is a marketing professional and has not gotten a hike in 2 years,” wrote Apoorv Chaturvedi. He went on to note how his friend has been handling multiple responsibilities all alone. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I met a friend who is a marketing professional and has not gotten a hike in 2 years,” wrote Apoorv Chaturvedi. He went on to note how his friend has been handling multiple responsibilities all alone. {{/usCountry}}

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“Lad's responsibilities tripled in that time, went from handling social media to running demand gen, content, email, SEO, and paid ads. all alone.

“When he asked HR about a hike, they said - we have given you a better designation instead,” he added.

According to Chaturvedi, his friend— who earns less than ₹7 lakh per annum — went from a “marketing associate” to “marketing specialist” with the same salary.

“Same salary, fancier title, zero extra rupees,” he wrote, noting how a person doing the same work at a funded startup in a city like Bengaluru would easily be earning double.

Designations do not pay rent

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Chaturvedi argued that many Indian companies use designation changes as a substitute for salary hikes. According to him, employers often hand out more impressive job titles when they are unwilling or unable to increase compensation.

“Indian companies have mastered one trick. When you cannot afford to pay someone more, promote their title and hope they do not google the market rate,” he wrote.

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He stressed that a better designation does little to improve an employee’s financial situation.

“A designation does not pay rent. A designation does not cover EMIs. A designation is just a word on LinkedIn that costs the company nothing,” Chaturvedi said.

His post has resonated with many viewers. A number of people urged for more transparency in salaries, while others asked Indian companies to pay fair wages.