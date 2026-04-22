Employee exposes harsh office conditions, says no AC or windows: 'I hope company burns to the ground'

Companies often send out regular reminders about employee productivity, workplace well-being and compliance with safety standards. But a recent viral Reddit post suggests that the reality on the ground can sometimes be far from these ideals.

The post has triggered mix of humorous and serious responses from users.(Gemini AI/Representational image)

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In the post titled “I hope my company burns to the ground,” the user shared how their company forced them and other employees to work from an office with neither air-conditioning nor windows. They also said that the office is situated on the top floor of the building, emphasising how hot it can get during the summer days.

“I work in a lala company. The AC broke down two weeks ago. They ‘repaired’ it once at the start, but it worked for just 1 and a half days before failing again. They’ve refused to fix it since,” the user wrote.

They added that the situation was made worse by strict attendance requirements. “They also won't allow work from home. Our office is on the top floor with no windows for air circulation. It's unbearable. The employees look visibly stressed and uncomfortable,” the user added, questioning why the issue had not been resolved despite it being a relatively simple fix.

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{{^usCountry}} “I don't get what their problem is. It takes one day to call a technician and get it done. What do they gain from torturing us like this?” the post concluded. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I don't get what their problem is. It takes one day to call a technician and get it done. What do they gain from torturing us like this?” the post concluded. {{/usCountry}}

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The post quickly caught the internet’s attention, drawing a mix of humorous and serious responses from users. While some attempted to lighten the mood, others offered practical advice.

“Work in chaddi baniyan,” one user joked, referring to minimal clothing as a way to cope with the heat. “Co-ordinate with others and start fainting one by one,” commented another.

One user also pointed to formal channels. “File an anonymous complaint with the labour commissioner citing unsafe work conditions,” the user recommended, highlighting potential legal recourse.

Another called for collective action, saying, “Mass bunk bro!”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavya Sukheja ...Read More Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat. Read Less

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