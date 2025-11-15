Employee quits after being asked to mark WFH as leave: 'I do not regret it'

A 23-year-old employee from Faridabad has shared his experience of workplace frustration on Reddit, claiming that a series of unreasonable decisions by his manager pushed him to resign. An employee from left his job after claiming toxic culture.(Representational image/Unsplash)

Toxic culture claims

The employee wrote, "So I have been working at this company in Faridabad for a while now. Salary was always on time, no nonsense there. But the culture? Absolute garbage. I am literally the only person in my department. No hiring anytime soon. Some days there is a ton of work dumped suddenly, and other days it is super chill."

He added that in the past when he worked from home for a day or two, the response from his manager was dismissive. He said, "My manager asked, kaam toh hua hi nahi, chhutti daal de, even though I was logged in, available on calls, and had already told him that my task sheet was empty. Basically, if I am working silently without screaming for tasks, it is no work done."

Attendance dispute leads to abrupt exit

The breaking point reportedly came when he reached office at 12:50 pm on a day when his shift was scheduled to begin at 10:30 am. He explained that the company allows two short leaves a month, granting employees permission to come two hours late or leave two hours early.

However, he said he exceeded the limit by only twenty minutes and expected a warning at most. Instead, he was told to mark a half day in the attendance group. "Cool. Whatever. But then they also dumped work on me after marking a half day. That was the final straw. I resigned the same day," he wrote.

The employee further claimed that his manager later told colleagues that he had "made the biggest mistake," would "never find a job like this again," and that this job was the "best I will ever get." Responding to this he wrote, "Bro? You made me do the work of a full team alone, treated WFH like I was on vacation, micromanaged attendance like I am in school, and now you think I should be grateful? Honestly, I do not regret resigning at all. I feel lighter."

Check out the post here:

Online reactions

The post has attracted several comments, with users expressing sympathy, criticism, and mixed reflections on workplace behaviour. One commenter said, "Good luck on your new endeavours" while another remarked, "Nobody deserves it."

A third user wrote, "Trust me, it gets much better and you are doing nobody good by hiding the name of the company and manager, let their hiring suffer and he will learn to respect employees." Another reacted, "The work place in India is the result of its culture."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)