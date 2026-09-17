Employer questions live-in house help using AC all night long: ‘I’m worried about the cost’

An employer sparked debate online after asking if domestic helpers in Singapore are typically allowed overnight air conditioning. Worried about escalating electricity bills after their helper used the unit all night, the employer sought advice on setting boundaries, prompting users to stress worker comfort and humane living conditions.

An employer’s post on house help using AC has sparked a debate on Reddit. (Representational image created using AI.)

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“Aircon for helper?” a Reddit user wrote. The employer continued that they recently hired a new helper who has a room to herself and is good at her work.

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The person continued, “She has been here for about a week now and since I found out she on the ceiling fan full blast, my husband has on the aircon for her in her room. The next day she took the gesture as permission to on the aircon the whole night,” adding, “So far all my helpers I've had do not sleep with the aircon. I also don't want to mistreat my helper but just curious do employers in sg [Singapore] typically allow helpers to sleep in aircon room whole night? I'm worried about the cost.”

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What did social media say?

{{^usCountry}} An individual wrote, “Don’t think it matters what others typically do. You need to decide how you can be the best employer for your helper. My experience: Our electricity bill shot up after our helper moved in, but I see it as just one of the costs of having live-in help. I want her to have a good night's sleep so she’s happy and engaged during the day. And I have an air con at work (I know that’s not the case for everyone!) So why shouldn’t she? The helper room for us is also loud and warmer than the rest of the unit so air con helps cover up sound and is needed in that spot. A fan alone is not enough for hot nights.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An individual wrote, “Don’t think it matters what others typically do. You need to decide how you can be the best employer for your helper. My experience: Our electricity bill shot up after our helper moved in, but I see it as just one of the costs of having live-in help. I want her to have a good night's sleep so she’s happy and engaged during the day. And I have an air con at work (I know that’s not the case for everyone!) So why shouldn’t she? The helper room for us is also loud and warmer than the rest of the unit so air con helps cover up sound and is needed in that spot. A fan alone is not enough for hot nights.” {{/usCountry}}

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Another posted, “Just let her know air con is only for sleeping hours only and max it to 8 hours per day. These days the warm weather is truly horrible and it's the least we can do for their welfare. Won't cost you much.”

A third expressed, “Do you sleep with the aircon on? If yes, then it shouldn't be wrong for her to do it too. If not, then tell her the household doesn't do that to save electricity.”

A fourth commented, “My helper has an aircon at night because we also sleep with aircon and couldn’t bear not sleeping with aircon. I don’t think we should ask people to do something we find intolerable.”

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)