Emu swims in Australian lake, video reminds people of ‘Loch Ness monster’

“It seems South Australia has its very own Loch Ness monster,” this is how a post about a video showcasing an emu swimming in a lake starts. Chances are, the incredible video will also make you think about the Loch Ness monster or Nessie, a giant sea creature in Scottish folklore that is said to inhabit Loch Ness.

The video was originally shared on the official Instagram page of a travel agency called Murray River Trails. However, it went viral after being re-shared by the official Insta page of Australia Tourism.

“The team at @murrayrivertrails caught this #Emu taking an afternoon dip in the mighty #MurrayRiver, Australia's longest river,” the tourism department wrote. “FACT: Emus love the water and are surprisingly good swimmers. Their long, powerful legs allow them to paddle quickly and also reach top speeds of 50km/h on land!” they added.

The caption shared by the travel agency described about the rare sight in detail. “He can’t fly, but we are telling you, he can swim the pants off Ian Thorpe. Our Guides Tony and Kym spotted ‘Old Man Emu’ swimming the Chowilla Creek yesterday! It’s an incredible and rare sight to see!” they wrote as a part of their post.

Take a look at the video that may leave you in awe:

The post, since being shared some eight hours ago, has gathered more than 3.6 lakh views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also accumulated various comments from people.

“It’s Nessie,” wrote an Instagram user. “It does look like Nessie,” joked another. “Go emu go!” cheered a third. “Amazing,” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

