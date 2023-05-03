Engineer turns Uber driver, she credits her success to her family

There are those days when we feel a lack of motivation to do something. And if you are also feeling the same today, we have an inspiring story that might make an impact on you. It all started when passenger Param Kalyan Singh came across Uber driver Dipta Ghosh. Upon going on a ride with her, he realised there was much more to her story than just driving a cab.

Dipta Ghosh left her job and started driving a cab to support her family.(Facebook/@Param Kalyan Singh)

In a Facebook post shared by Param Kalyan Singh, he wrote, "After the journey started, I asked her that, your tone is that of an educated person, what's your educational background? I was surprised, and you guys will be too. She has done BTech (Electrical). She worked for six years in various companies. Then her father died in 2020, leaving behind her, her mom, and a younger sister. She found all suitable jobs required her to shift out of Kolkata. She didn't want to do that and leave her mom and sister alone. She took a courageous decision to get a commercial driving license as she knew how to drive already. Bought an Alto and started driving for Uber in 2021."

He further informed that she is happy with her profession. She works six days a week for up to seven hours and earns around ₹40,000.

Take a look at the post below:

This post was shared on March 1. Since being posted, it has been liked over 3,000 times. Many people have also shared comments on the post, including Dipta Ghosh. She wrote, "I am successful because my mom is beside me, alongside the love of my younger sister, blessings of my dad." She also tagged the person who taught her driving. Furthermore, she thanked everyone for their love and blessings that helped her in her journey.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Very nice and encouraging." A second added, "This is called self-empowerment." A third posted, "Great Job." "Feeling proud for her," expressed a fourth.

