E-rickshaw driver in West Bengal promises free rides to passengers who answer his GK questions

A Facebook user posted the story about the e-rickshaw driver in West Bengal.
The Facebook user shared an image of the e-rickshaw driver from West Bengal.(Facebook/@Sankalan Sarkar)
Published on Nov 23, 2021 10:25 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

A post shared by a Facebook user about his interesting interaction with an e-rickshaw driver in West Bengal has amazed people. There is a chance that after reading the entire post, you’ll feel the same way too.

Sankalan Sarkar, hailing from Liluah in West Bengal, shared the post. “Today I met one of the most interesting people I’ve ever come across in Liluah. We were traveling on his Toto (battery run e-rickshaw, for those who haven’t been on one) to Rangoli Mall when suddenly he turned around and asked us, ‘I’ll let go of the fare if you can answer 15 general knowledge questions I’m going to ask you.’ My wife was amused. Frankly, my first thought was that he was not too happy with the fare he had quoted and would try to double it if we goofed up on even one question,” he wrote.

In the next few lines, he talked about the questions that the driver asked him and how Sarkar answered. In the post, he also talked about how the driver kept his love for reading alive despite dropping out of school due to “financial constraints.” The post is complete with an image.

RELATED STORIES

Read the entire post here:

While replying to his own post, Sarkar also added, “Thanks a lot everyone for the love you showered for this post. Again, the person himself is the story here. He is Mr Suranjan Karmakar, in case anyone is curious to know.”

The post, since being shared on November 20, has gathered various kinds of comments. A few also posted that they know the driver.

“Fascinating stuff,” wrote a Facebook user. “Waah. Interesting,” shared another. “Aamar satheo inar porichoy ache…darun interesting manush ini [I know him, he is very interesting person],” expressed a third. “Thanks for sharing such an experience,” posted a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the post?

