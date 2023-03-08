European Space Agency wishes a Happy Holi with stunning cosmic colours, see pics

Holi is the time to celebrate with lots of beautiful colours. While we generally place a handful of powder colours on our friends and family to extend our wishes and celebrate the day, the European Space Agency shared a unique wish on the day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The space agency took to Instagram to share bright pictures of a celestial cloudscape and a portion of the open cluster NGC 6530. "Cosmic colours for your Holi and Purim parties. We are celebrating the Hindu festival of colours and the Jewish feast of lots with these colourful Hubble captures of two nebulae," wrote the European Space Agency in the post's caption.

They further explained about the pictures as well. In the first two images, this celestial cloudscape depicts the colourful region surrounding the Herbig-Haro object HH 505. As stellar winds or jets of gas emitted by young stars collide with neighbouring gas and dust at high speeds, Herbig-Haro objects—luminous regions surrounding young stars—are created.

The next two images show a section of the open cluster NGC 6530, a turbulent wall of smoke covered in stars. Several thousand stars make up the NGC 6530 cluster, which is located in the constellation Sagittarius around 4350 light-years away.

Take a look at the post below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This post was shared just a few hours ago. Since being shared, it has been liked over 11,000 times. The post also has several comments.

Check out a few comments below:

An individual posted, "I want to dive into these beautiful colors." Another person added, "Very good pictures - so clear and with those beautiful bright colors!" "Looking just like a painting! Happy Holi and Purim, everyone!" wrote ESA Earth Observation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON