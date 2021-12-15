Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / ‘Ever seen a chicken jump’, asks zoo while sharing clip of bird’s ‘serious’ hops
trending

‘Ever seen a chicken jump’, asks zoo while sharing clip of bird’s ‘serious’ hops

The video of the chicken jumping shared by Philadelphia Zoo has gone viral with over 48 million views.
The image shows the chicken named Gamora which jumping video, shared on Facebook, went crazy viral.(Facebook/Philadelphia Zoo)
Published on Dec 15, 2021 02:08 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

“Ever seen a chicken jump?!” this is what a zoo asked people while posting a video of a bird named Gamora. The video, shared on Facebook, showcases the chicken’s ‘serious’ hops. There is a chance that the clip will leave you both amazed and amused, at the same time.

Philadelphia Zoo posted the video on their official Facebook page. “This girl's got some serious hops! Gamora's the kind of chicken who takes her target training to the next level. Target training not only keeps our animals mentally and physically fit, but it's usually the first step in training new behaviors, like stepping onto scale,” they added in the caption they posted along with the video.

We won’t give away all the fun by explaining what the video shows, so take a look:

RELATED STORIES

The video has been shared last month. Since being posted, the clip has gone all kinds of viral and gathered more than 48 million views. The share has also prompted people to post varied reactions.

“Amazing, very good chicken,” wrote a Facebook user. “My chicken can climb on the fence door, one time she jumped onto my shoulder from there. Also they will do this jumping if you showing food to them,” shared another. “Cool,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
facebook
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
Leena Nair
International Tea Day 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP