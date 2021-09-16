Ever seen a ‘squid’ take a dog for a walk. Watch hilarious video

The Internet is filled with videos that are absolutely hilarious. This video involving a ‘squid’ and a dog is one such example. There is a possibility that the clip will leave you laughing out loud too.

The video was shared on Instagram with the caption “Feel free to start your own group for fabulous neighbors on Nextdoor.”

The video opens to show a text that reads, “Our neighbours started a Facebook group to talk about how weird I am.” The clip then shows a woman walking out of a house with something in her hand – it turns out to be a squid costume. The clip also shows her putting on the costume and taking her dog for a walk. What makes the video even more hilarious to watch is her husband’s reaction towards the end.

Take a look at the rib-tickling video:

The video, since being posted, has gathered more than 2,600 likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

“This lady....Yes, THIS type of human is well needed. Laughter is medicine,” wrote an Instagram user. “Hehe, my kinda people,” expressed another. “I'll take her as a neighbor. Her husband cracks me,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

