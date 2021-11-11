Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ever tasted chocolate brownie with a paan twist? This Ahmedabad eatery serves it
trending

Ever tasted chocolate brownie with a paan twist? This Ahmedabad eatery serves it

With a strange concoction of paan and brownie, a café in Ahmedabad has hopped on the bizarre cuisine trend. On Twitter, a clip of the dish has gained notoriety, and it is likely to make you say 'yuck'.
The viral ‘paan brownie’ served at an Ahmedabad eatery. (twitter/@Dhuandhaar)
Published on Nov 11, 2021 01:21 PM IST
By Sohini Sengupta

Only a few days back, a street vendor in Ahmedabad caught the eye of netizens where he was spotted selling Oreo pakodas

With a strange concoction of paan and brownie, another café in Ahmedabad has continued the bizarre cuisine trend. On Twitter, a clip of the dish has gained notoriety, and it is likely to make you say 'yuck' - just as it has prompted many on Twitter to react the same way.

In this video published on Twitter, a person was seen creating this bizarre food item. He begins by laying a heated dish on top of which he drizzles chocolate sauce. He lays the brownie on top of the liquid while it starts to smoke and finishes it with a scoop of ice cream. 

Until this moment, the food appeared to be delicious. The man, on the other hand, proceeds to place a paan on top of the brownie!

"Paan and Brownie Combo. Only from Ahmedabad, Gujarat," reads the caption.

Watch the video where the making of this dish is shown:

The video has received over one lakh views and has sparked outrage among netizens. 

Apart from many brownie fans who expressed their displeasure with the dish made, paan fans were also in the queue to express their frustration.

One Twitter user said, "this is toooooooo much".

"Enough internet for today," said another.

What are your views on this bizarre food combo?

