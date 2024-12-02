Ever thought of sipping mayonnaise? Japan unveils chilled ‘drinkable mayo’

For fans of mayonnaise, there’s both good and bad news from Japan. The good news? Your beloved condiment has taken on a drinkable form. The bad news? Social media has largely branded it “awful.” The drink, dubbed Nomu Mayo (literally “Drinkable Mayo”), has been launched by Lawson, a well-known Japanese convenience store chain, and it’s certainly turning heads. In Japan, drinkable mayo sparked buzz but faced backlash as social media labelled it "awful." (X/@UnseenJapanSite)

Packaged in an elegant cup decorated with a playful squeeze-bottle design, the drink is priced at ¥198 (approximately £1.08). According to Lawson, it’s a “chilled drink mayo fanatics have long been waiting for.” While Japan’s love for mayonnaise in dishes such as sushi, rice balls, and pizza is well-documented, the reception for this creamy concoction has been far from unanimous.

Not quite mayo: A taste experiment

Despite the name, Lawson clarifies that Nomu Mayo is a “mayonnaise-style drink,” not actual mayonnaise. The label notes ingredients like milk-based foods, mayonnaise-flavoured seasoning, and processed whole eggs. However, early reviews suggest it tastes remarkably like mayonnaise.

A reviewer from Gigazine commented on the drink’s unexpectedly mayonnaise-like flavour, adding that it might struggle to appeal to fans accustomed to the thicker, richer taste of Japanese mayo.

Social media’s verdict

The drink’s debut has triggered a flurry of reactions online, with many expressing outright disgust. “I can’t decide if this is genius or a crime against food. Maybe both?” exclaimed one X (formerly Twitter) user. Another joked about Japan’s fascination with mayonnaise, calling it “My taste buds are confused, but my curiosity is piqued. I need answers!”

Not all comments were as harsh, though. Some tried to find humour in the concept. “Relax, it’s just savoury eggnog,” quipped a user. Another guessed, “I have a feeling it’s just a yoghurt drink.”

Still, others drew the line at drinking mayonnaise, however modified. “As someone who puts mayo on everything, even I’m scared to try this.” wrote a sceptical commenter.