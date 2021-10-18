Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / ‘Every part of India is mainland’: Kiren Rijiju’s speech at Delhi’s LSR College goes viral
trending

‘Every part of India is mainland’: Kiren Rijiju’s speech at Delhi’s LSR College goes viral

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju  took to Koo to share the video of his speech at Delhi’s LSR College. 
The image shows union minister Kiren Rijiju giving a speech at Delhi’s LSR College.(Koo/@kiren.rijiju)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 02:35 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju recently took to Koo to share a video of his speech at Delhi's Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College. In his speech, he shared advice for students, especially for those who hail from Northeast. He also talked about the aspect of unity that binds India together.

“Thanks to the Girl Student of LSR College who recorded this video as I don’t have that video of my first speech at LSR College, New Delhi,” he wrote. In the next line he added, “Every part of India is ’mainland’ of India and every cultural heritage of India is the mainstream culture of #IncredibleIndia.”

In the video, the minister shares that while addressing the youth from Northeast India he always suggests not looking at Delhi from an isolation standpoint.

“Don't look at New Delhi from an isolation standpoint. You'll isolate yourselves further. That is not the correct way. Delhi isn't the beginning of the nation. Delhi is the capital, the heart of the nation, but the country begins at the border," he says during his speech in the video.

RELATED STORIES

Take a look at the post:

The post by Kiren Rijiju, since being shared, has gathered more than 200 reactions. It has also been shared across other social media platforms. People also shared varied comments.

“Great Kirenji,” wrote a Koo user. “The Culture and Heritage of India are so unique and great that is to be preserved and promoted generations together. Great India,” posted another. “Great, sir,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kiren rijiju
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘How corona has changed us’: People relate to Harsh Goenka’s tweet

Humans of Bombay posts tale of woman who became ‘medical clown’, netizens in awe

Kids from Nigeria recreate Squid Game scenes, viral video impresses people

Baby elephant refusing to go to bed may remind you of your childhood. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs England, T20 World Cup
Covid-19 Cases
CBSE Board Exams 2022 term 1 datesheet
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bitcoin
Farmer Protest
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP