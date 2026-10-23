Ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt says AI could leave companies needing ‘a couple of thousand’ fewer workers

Artificial intelligence could change how companies are run, and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt believes the shift could be bigger than many workers expect. As AI agents become more capable, business leaders could use them to monitor projects, track decisions and oversee operations in new ways.

Eric Schmidt on the future of work. (Business Insider)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Speaking on the In Good Company podcast, Schmidt explained how AI could reshape corporate leadership and the way large organisations function.

How AI agents could change CEO jobs

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Schmidt believes future CEOs could use AI assistants that monitor activity across their companies and flag issues that require their attention. These tools could track project progress, identify inefficiencies and check whether decisions align with a company's stated values, according to Business Insider's report.

(Also Read: ₹240 crore in UAE lottery says ‘excitement has faded’ after buying cars, properties, gold">Indian winner of ₹240 crore in UAE lottery says ‘excitement has faded’ after buying cars, properties, gold)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He recalled how his days as Google's chief executive were often consumed by meetings, sometimes lasting 12 hours a day, five days a week. AI platforms, he suggested, could reduce what he described as the “coordination tax”, the time and effort spent collecting updates, passing information between teams and keeping projects on track. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He recalled how his days as Google's chief executive were often consumed by meetings, sometimes lasting 12 hours a day, five days a week. AI platforms, he suggested, could reduce what he described as the “coordination tax”, the time and effort spent collecting updates, passing information between teams and keeping projects on track. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Schmidt also shared an example of two founders who use an AI assistant every Friday to identify activities within their company that conflict with their values.

In another instance, an executive reportedly created an AI version of himself to guide an employee, monitor progress and answer questions. Schmidt said the arrangement concerned him because it could feel abusive, although he acknowledged that it could speed up decision-making.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also Read: Scottish museum removes Egyptian mummies from exhibition over lack of ‘consent from the deceased individual')

Why AI could put coordination jobs at risk

Schmidt suggested that businesses with thousands of employees could need fewer workers as AI takes over administrative and coordination tasks. For a company with 10,000 employees, he estimated that AI could eliminate the need for “a couple of thousand people”.

He also cited the example of a friend whose rapidly growing company cut 20% of its workforce, including employees he described as “glue people”, who helped with planning and coordination.

However, Schmidt did not suggest that every job would disappear. He said companies would continue to need people who develop products, generate sales, engage with regulators and lead teams.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

For employees whose roles are affected, he argued that companies should manage transitions “legally and humanely”.

Schmidt warns companies have little time to adapt

The former Google chief executive also highlighted the speed of competition in artificial intelligence. He argued that AI development cycles move faster than earlier technology battles, leaving companies with little time to adjust before competitors introduce newer models.

Rejecting the idea that AI is merely a bubble, Schmidt pointed to Anthropic's rapid revenue growth as evidence of growing commercial demand.