Scottish museum removes Egyptian mummies from exhibition over lack of ‘consent from the deceased individual'

In a move that has sparked widespread public debate, Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum has pulled centuries-old Egyptian mummies from public view, citing a lack of "informed consent" from the deceased. Guided by a new policy, museum authorities determined that displaying preserved body parts, including a mummified head, foot, and hand, without documented permission from the individuals fails to meet modern ethical standards. However, the decision has ignited fierce backlash online, with people questioning the logic of seeking consent from people who died thousands of years ago. The museum displayed a note saying that the remains were removed as a “mark of respect”. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

The matter came into public view through a tweet. A father claimed that he visited the museum to show his daughter the mummies but was met with a note stating that the displays had been removed.

He also shared a picture of the note that read, “We have removed human remains from this display as a mark of respect.”

Glasgow Life, the charitable organisation behind the museum, told the Scottish Sun that the decision “reflects contemporary museum practice”. The human remains were once among the main attractions at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow.

Why did the museum remove the display? “The removal of human remains from display at Glasgow Life museums reflects contemporary museum practice,” said a Glasgow Life spokesman.

“Glasgow Life Museums’ draft Human Remains Policy proposes that human remains should only be displayed where there is documented and informed consent from the deceased individual or, in appropriate circumstances, their descendants.”

The spokesperson stated, “In the absence of such consent, we believe removing ancient Egyptian human remains from display is more respectful to the deceased individuals.”

Critics slam decision “This is more virtue-signalling, woke nonsense,” Chris McGovern, chairman of the Campaign for Real Education and a former adviser to the Policy Unit at 10 Downing Street, told the Daily Mail.

McGovern continued, “‘It represents the triumph of educational stupidity and ignorance. It is not possible to seek permission from those who died thousands of years ago,” adding, “Visitors to Scottish museums, children in particular, deserve better – they are being short-changed.”

Scottish Conservative culture spokesman, Murdo Frase, told the Scottish Sun, “This is woke madness at its most ridiculous.”

“Even Egyptian mummies are now being cancelled by a society so obsessed with modern sensibilities that it has lost all sense of perspective.”

Frase pointed out that people visit museums to learn about ancient civilisations, not to see history hidden away.

“Glasgow’s museums should be showcasing our history, not quietly removing it to appease the latest trend in political correctness.”