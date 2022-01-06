Home / Trending / Explore the Monkey Head Nebula with Nasa’s visualisation video
Nasa posted the visualisation video of Monkey Head Nebula on Instagram.
The image taken from Nasa's visualisation video shows Monkey Head Nebula.(Instagram/@nasahubble)
Published on Jan 06, 2022 02:48 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Nasa often takes to their Instagram page to share various kinds of visualisation videos. Just like their latest share that showcases Monkey Head Nebula. There is a chance that the video shared by Nasa will make your jaw drop in wonder.

“Explore the Monkey Head Nebula! This spectacular Hubble visualization shows a star-forming region 6,400 light-years away. Hubble imaged the Monkey Head Nebula, formally known as NGC 2174, for its 24th anniversary in 2014,” they wrote while posting the video.

Take a look at the video that may leave you in awe:

The video has been shared about 16 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated nearly 35,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also gathered tons of comments. Many also posted heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

“Beautiful,” wrote an Instagram user. “Amazing,” shared another. “Awesome,” posted a third. “Just lovely,” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

Sign out