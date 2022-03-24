Fact Check: Truth behind pic of exhausted firefighters going viral amid Russia-Ukraine war

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis, several misleading posts are circulating on social media. One such post being shared shows a picture of three firefighters. The photo is being shared with a claim that it shows Ukrainian firefighters. However, the picture isn’t recent and was clicked in Australia.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Claim: Among the many posts being shared with the picture, here’s one post on Facebook that says, “Ukrainian firefighters and rescuers”. The image shows three firefighters sitting together. Their faces and uniform is covered in soot.

Take a look at the share:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared on March 19, the post has received several reactions.

The photo however is not from Ukraine.

Investigation: Upon running a reverse image search on the photo it became clear that the image was clicked in Australia back in 2019. It had even gone viral at the time.

The image was shared by a band called The Wolfe Brothers on their Facebook page on February 1, 2019. “If you are unaware currently in Tasmania there is some seriously bad Bush Fires. Nearly 3 percent of the state has been destroyed,’ reads a bit of the post. In the post, the band expressed their gratitude to firefighters, police personnel, and other volunteers helping out during the time.

See the post below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Conclusion: Hence, the picture is not from Ukraine and being shared with a misleading claim.