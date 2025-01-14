Fake Brad Pitt uses love poems, AI photos to swindle French woman out of 7 crore

A scammer posing as Brad Pitt has duped another woman, this time in France. Using altered photos and sweet talk, a French woman was trapped into believing that she was being a pursued online by Hollywood actor Brad Pitt, whom she sent over 800,000 euros ( ₹7 crore) over the course of a year. Anne, who was married a millionaire but was headed for divorce, continued to receive poems and declarations of love from "Brad Pitt".(X/@orkunelmacigil)

The cyber criminal, posing as Pitt, messaged 53-year-old Anne on Instagram and convinced her to help him with his medical treatment as his bank accounts were blocked due to his ongoing divorce with estranged wife Angelina Jolie.

First approached by ‘mother’

Anne told on local news channel that she first received a message from an account posing as Pitt's mother Jane Etta Pitt while she was on a ski trip. A day later "Brad Pitt" himself was talking to her and the two soon became friends. Anne, who was married a millionaire but was headed for divorce, continued to receive poems and declarations of love from the fake actor.

Soon after, she was convinced that she in a long-distance relationship with Mr Pitt. "There are so few men who write such things. I liked the man I was talking to and he knew how to talk to women," she told news media.

To maintain the illusion, the scammer never picked up her calls but would frequently send her AI-generated videos and images of himself to convince it was really Brad Pitt talking to her.

Faked kidney operation

When Anne's divorce was finalised, she received a compensation of 775,000 euros. The scammer stepped up his attack and sent doctored videos and photos with the actor's face to convince Anne that he was undergoing a kidney surgery and needed money.

He promised to send her luxury gifts that never arrived and the two even decided to get married soon. Anne first grew suspicious when she saw reports of Pitt's relationship with jewellery designer Ines De Ramon.

The news impacted her severely and she was hospitalised for treatment of severe depression. She then approached the police and filed a case against the scammer.

Anne was not the first woman to be scammed by "Brad Pitt". In September last year, five people accused of scamming two Spanish women of 325,000 euros were arrested. They pretended to be the actor on WhatsApp and found the women on an social media page for fans of the Oscar-winning actor.