‘Fake news peddlers be like’: Assam Police’s post gets Arijit Singh song twist

The rapid spread of fake news on various topics has turned into a major concern in the modern times. From forwarding misleading content to making false claims, many often pass incorrect information without verifying its authenticity. That is the reason why, time and again, police departments take to social media to share informative posts to create awareness and curb the spread of this menace. Just like this post by Assam Police. They used a line from the song Aaj Phir from film Hate Story 2 sung by Arijit Singh to share a witty yet important post related to fake news.

The also gave a twist to a line from another song by the singer while sharing the post's caption. Slightly changing the words of the song Dil Sambhal Ja Zara Phir Mohabbat, from the movie Murder 2, the department shared, “Fake News Peddlers be like ... Phir Misinformation share karne chalaa hai tu."

Take a look. Chances are, it’ll leave you laughing out loud:

Since being share, it has collected over 1,000 reactions. It has also accumulated various comments from people. Many applauded their creativity.

“Admin, superb,” wrote a Facebook user. “Who is the person handling this page? He/She/ They should be given an award,” shared another. “Admin....you are lit,” praised a third. “Awesome,” posted a fourth.

Did this post make you YouTube Arijit Singh songs?