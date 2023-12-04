Family documents their journey of meeting Shah Rukh Khan, viral video will make you smile. Watch

Every Shah Rukh Khan fan has dreamed of meeting him, taking a picture with him, and engaging in a conversation. That's not all, many excited fans even stand outside the entrance of his home to catch a glimpse of the actor. Though meeting him can be a challenging task, for Instagram user Jatin Gupta and his family, this cherished dream turned into reality.

SRK posing with Jatin Gupta and his family. (Instagram/@Jatin Gupta)

"Small journey of how 'Mannat' went to meet her papa's role model @iamsrk. It was indeed the most blessed and beautiful day of our life and like always Shah Rukh Sir was at his best to make us feel special. There is no one like you and no one will be like you," wrote Gupta in the caption of his post. (Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan patiently waits for security check at Mumbai airport, video goes viral. Watch)

The video shows him going to Mannat and waiting for SRK to arrive. When the actor comes, the entire family clicks a few pictures with him.

Watch the video here:

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

This post was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, it has gained more than four lakh views. The share also has close to 40,000 likes and numerous comments.

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

An individual wrote, "Memorable moment."

A second commented, "Luckiest baby on the Earth. When she grows up, she will be pleased knowing that she has met the 'last of the stars.'"

A third posted, "May the baby know how lucky she is when she grows up and meets this noble soul yet again."

"I also want to meet him one day," added a fourth.

A fifth said, "How did you meet him!?"