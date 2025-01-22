Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Fan dips RCB jersey in Sangam at Mahakumbh: ‘Please don’t do such nonsense’

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jan 22, 2025 01:48 PM IST

A video of a fan dipping a jersey of the IPL team Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has sparked mixed emotions in people.

A Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fan was seen praying for the team at Mahakumbh. The fan dipped the IPL team’s jersey thrice in the water. Interestingly, the team has never won an IPL trophy despite reaching the finals more than once. While the video of the fan sparked a chuckle or two, most were irritated by the gesture.

An RCB fan is dipping the team's jersey in Sangam at Mahakumbh. (Instagram/@the_nagendra_gupta)
An RCB fan is dipping the team's jersey in Sangam at Mahakumbh. (Instagram/@the_nagendra_gupta)

The video “Maha Kumbh Mela. RCB forever " was posted on Instagram. The clip opens to show a man holding an RCB jersey with a sadhu standing beside him. He dips the jersey in the Sangam—the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati. The video ends with him walking towards the bank with the jersey in his hand.

Also Read: British historian at Mahakumbh braves biting cold, takes a ‘once in many lifetimes snan’ in Sangam

Social media is enraged:

Though a few laughed at the whole scene, most were irritated by the man’s stunt, calling it “nonsense.” One individual posted, “Please don't do all this nonsense.” Another added, “This is not the place.” A few joked that maybe this time, RCB would win. A person posted, “Will they win after this?” Another wrote, “Not the jersey, dip the players.”

Take a look at the video:

The 45-day event celebrating the largest gathering on Earth is taking place at Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj. Sadhus and devotees alike, not just from India but from all over the world, attend this gathering.

Also Read: Indian-origin man, now a German citizen, reveals reason for visiting Mahakumbh with videshi wife, toddler son

In the past few days, more than 8.79 crore pilgrims have taken the holy dip at the Sangam. The event formally started on January 13 with Paush Purnima Snan, but people started visiting on January 11.

“Currently, we have over 10 lakh Kalpvasis camping in the mela area. They are bathing at ghats daily. Besides, a total of 43.33 pilgrims also visited the mela area and took the dip taking the count to 53.33 lakh till 6pm on Monday,” said ADM (mela) Vivek Chaturvedi.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On