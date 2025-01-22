Fan dips RCB jersey in Sangam at Mahakumbh: ‘Please don’t do such nonsense’

A Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fan was seen praying for the team at Mahakumbh. The fan dipped the IPL team’s jersey thrice in the water. Interestingly, the team has never won an IPL trophy despite reaching the finals more than once. While the video of the fan sparked a chuckle or two, most were irritated by the gesture. An RCB fan is dipping the team's jersey in Sangam at Mahakumbh. (Instagram/@the_nagendra_gupta)

The video “Maha Kumbh Mela. RCB forever " was posted on Instagram. The clip opens to show a man holding an RCB jersey with a sadhu standing beside him. He dips the jersey in the Sangam—the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati. The video ends with him walking towards the bank with the jersey in his hand.

Social media is enraged:

Though a few laughed at the whole scene, most were irritated by the man’s stunt, calling it “nonsense.” One individual posted, “Please don't do all this nonsense.” Another added, “This is not the place.” A few joked that maybe this time, RCB would win. A person posted, “Will they win after this?” Another wrote, “Not the jersey, dip the players.”

Take a look at the video:

The 45-day event celebrating the largest gathering on Earth is taking place at Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj. Sadhus and devotees alike, not just from India but from all over the world, attend this gathering.

In the past few days, more than 8.79 crore pilgrims have taken the holy dip at the Sangam. The event formally started on January 13 with Paush Purnima Snan, but people started visiting on January 11.

“Currently, we have over 10 lakh Kalpvasis camping in the mela area. They are bathing at ghats daily. Besides, a total of 43.33 pilgrims also visited the mela area and took the dip taking the count to 53.33 lakh till 6pm on Monday,” said ADM (mela) Vivek Chaturvedi.