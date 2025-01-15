British historian at Mahakumbh braves biting cold, takes a ‘once in many lifetimes snan’ in Sangam

British historian Nick Booker braved biting cold and dense fog to take a dip in the Sangam at Mahakumbh Mela. The Brit, who already has a fan following among desis due to his posts on less-known trivia about Indian history and popular culture, has surprised people with his video of attending the event, touted as the largest gathering on Earth. Nick Booker after taking a dip in Sangam at Mahakumbh. (Instagram/@indogenius)

“Shubh Makar Sankranti from Maha Kumbha Mela! What an absolutely incredible night. Let me know any questions you have. We had the most phenomenal night,” Booker wrote a day ago on the occasion of the harvest festival Makar Sankranti.

“What an absolutely extraordinary night. Didn’t sleep or even stop really for 36hrs! We walked into the Mela camp and after visiting some Akhadas we headed right to the tip of the Triveni Sangam. Unbelievably we were able to reach the tip of the Sangam nose and took a once in many lifetimes Snan. We then witnessed the procession of the Naga Sadhus and Akhadas as close as in possible. Just extraordinary. Breathtaking. Invigorating. So grateful, so honoured, so happy,” he added on Instagram.

Take a look at the video here:

“So glad I got to experience it too, with you and the rest of the gang,” a social media user commented. Another added, “Amazed by your love and dedication towards India's history and culture.” A third posted, “You sure are a lucky being.” A fourth wrote, “You are so wonderful!!! Embracing India and life in so many ways.”

What is Sangam?

At the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati, it is believed that taking a dip absolves a person of their sins. Furthermore, people also believe that it helps them get libration from the cycle of life and death.