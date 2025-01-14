Menu Explore
Woman gets darshan of Naga sadhus after waiting for 2.5 hours at Mahakumbh: ‘Almost got squished’

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jan 14, 2025 02:39 PM IST

A woman’s post about seeing Naga sadhus at Mahakumbh and trying to follow them to the Sangam has gone viral, prompting people to share varied comments.

Bracing cold and dense fog, devotees are flocking to Mahakumbh 2025 at Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj. Touted as the largest gathering on Earth, devotees from all walks of life and various corners of the world are attending the event. Social media, expectedly, is flooded with posts of people expressing their experience of attending the pilgrimage. An X user shared a series of visuals to showcase how she saw the Naga sadhus after waiting 2.5 hours.

A woman shared her experience of seeing the Naga sadhus at Mahakumbh. (X/@iamkamyabuch)
A woman shared her experience of seeing the Naga sadhus at Mahakumbh. (X/@iamkamyabuch)

“Finally got darshan of the Naga sadhus at 6 am after waiting 2.5 hours and being herded like sheep, then I joined them towards Sangam but almost got squished so I came back. Then I went back to Sangam and finally took a bath!” the X user wrote as part of her post. She also shared three videos and one photo. While the picture shows her at the Sangam, others are of the Naga sadhus.

Also Read: ‘I love India’: Russian devotee visits Mahakumbh Mela 2025 to see ‘true power’ of India’

Why do people take a dip in Sangam?

It is the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati. It is believed that bathing in this holy water absolves one of their sins and helps them get liberation from the cycle of life and death. Today, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, four crore people are expected to dip in the Sangam.

Take a look at the post:

How did social media react?

“Unimaginable! The sheer magnitude of the celebration is enough to make chills run down the spine to anyone watching,” an individual wrote. Another added, “You are a blessed soul.” A third added, “Wow! Amazing atmosphere! Lucky lady!”

Also Read: IITian Baba at Mahakumbh: Meet the man who left science for spirituality

Mostly naked and smeared in ash, Naga sadhus are ancient ascetics who have been a part of Indian culture for thousands of years. Their way of life involves extreme renunciation, including relinquishing worldly possessions, material possessions, society, and family. Dressed in minimal clothing, they focus on purity, spiritual practices, and celibacy.

