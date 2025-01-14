‘I love India’: Russian devotee visits Mahakumbh Mela 2025 to see ‘true power’ of India’

Millions of people have gathered on the banks of the Ganges in Prayagraj to attend the Mahakumbh Mela 2025, touted as the largest gathering on Earth. During the Kumbh Mela pilgrimage, devotees from India and abroad take a dip in Sangam—the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati. One of them is a Russian visiting Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, who, in a video, explained how she felt while attending. A Russian woman’s remarks on India at Mahakumbh Mela 2025 met with cheers. (X/@ANI)

ANI posted a video of the devotee on X. “A Russian devotee at #MahaKumbh2025, says, 'Mera Bharat Mahaan'... India is a great country. We are here at Kumbh Mela for the first time. Here we can see the real India - the true power lies in the people of India. I am shaking because of the vibe of the people of this holy place. I love India…’,” the outlet posted.

In the video, the woman in a Puma t-shirt with a flower garland around her neck enthusiastically expresses her emotions. She says how she loves visiting this religious gathering while portraying a big smile on her face.

Take a look at the video here:

Security measures

On January 13, over one crore people attended the Mahakumbh Mela, and three crore are likely to attend on Tuesday, the occasion of Makar Sankranti. Police have set up a traffic diversion plan across all seven routes leading to Sangam. The authorities have also declared the mela area a " no-vehicle zone.”

In addition, an advanced anti-drone system has been activated. 20 high-tech drones are also deployed to provide 24/7 surveillance.

Devotees taking a dip in Sangam believe bathing in the holy confluence absolves them of their sins. Some also believe it liberates the soul from the cycle of life and death.