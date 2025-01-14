Indian-origin man, now a German citizen, reveals reason for visiting Mahakumbh with videshi wife, toddler son

Mahakumbh 2025: The 45-day event celebrating the largest gathering on Earth started on Monday. It is one of the largest and most sacred gatherings in Hinduism, which occurs every twelve years. Not only Indians but also many overseas visitors are taking part in Mahakumbh Mela 2025 to cleanse themselves spiritually by taking a dip at the Triveni Sangam—the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati. Visuals from this religious event have taken over social media, and one shows a brief interview with an Indian-origin man who is now a German citizen. In the video, he explains why he decided to come to India with his German wife and their toddler son. Mahakumbh 2025: The image shows an Indian-origin man with his German wife and toddler son. (X/@ANI)

“Jitesh Prabhakar, originally from Mysore and now a German citizen along with his wife Saskia Knauf and a baby boy, Aditya arrive at #MahaKumbh2025,” ANI wrote along with the video.

“Jitesh says, ‘...It doesn't matter if I live here (in India) or abroad - the connection should be there. I practice Yoga every day. One should be grounded and always try to travel towards inner self’,” the outlet added.

When asked how she feels about being in India to attend the Mahakumbh Mela, Jitesh's wife says, “I am very excited. I always like coming here.”

Take a look at the video here:

On the first day, over one crore devotees took a dip in the sacred Sangam. A record number of devotees are also expected to participate in the first ‘Amrit Snan’ on Tuesday on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

What is Makar Sankranti?

It is one of the most significant Hindu festivals, observed across India and with diverse regional rituals. It signifies the end of winter and the onset of a new agricultural cycle.