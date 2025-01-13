Sadhu thrashes YouTuber with tongs after persistent questioning at Maha Kumbh Mela. Video

The Maha Kumbh Mela, regarded as one of the largest religious events in the world, officially commenced on Monday at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers in Uttar Pradesh. Despite the freezing temperatures, more than 40 crore devotees participated in the first holy dip. Reports from PTI suggest that the event will attract over 45 crore people throughout the year, making it a monumental gathering in religious history. Sadhu thrashed YouTuber at Maha Kumbh Mela.(Instagram/janta_darbaar123)

Sadhu’s viral outburst sparks debate

Amid the spiritual fervour, a video from the Mela has gone viral, creating a buzz on social media. The clip features a sadhu in his tent being interviewed by a YouTuber. The interaction took an unexpected turn when the sadhu, irritated by the questions, struck the YouTuber with tongs and pushed him out of the tent. “Tumlog dekh rhe ho kya galat bola isney (Did you guys listen to what wrong he said)?” the sadhu was heard asking onlookers.

Watch the clip here:

The video, shared by the Instagram account "Janta Darbar," has garnered an impressive 18.5 million views, with thousands of comments pouring in.

Social media reacts: A mix of humour and criticism

The video has sparked varied reactions from netizens. Many users couldn’t help but find the situation humorous, while others debated the ethics of the incident.

One user quipped, “This is what happens when you poke a sadhu with silly questions!” Another added, “Respect their space. Not everything is content!” A third joked, “Sadhu 1, YouTuber 0. Instant karma!”

Another commenter wrote, “The YouTuber clearly crossed a line. You can’t just ask anything and expect people to stay calm.” Yet another argued, “Violence isn’t the answer. Even the sadhu should have handled it better.”

One user sarcastically remarked, “Guess the YouTuber got more content than he bargained for!” Another comment read, “These creators need to learn boundaries. Not everything is meant for clicks and views.”

While some defended the sadhu, one user said, “Let this be a lesson for clout chasers to think twice before disturbing someone’s peace.”