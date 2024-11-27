Man wears a bra to film ‘viral reel’ in Haryana market, shopkeeper thrashes him in front of crowd

Bizarre reels are becoming the latest way to go viral on social media and some users are willing to venture into the truly absurd and obscene to get online views. In a video shared on social media, a man wearing a bra was seen filming a video on the streets of Haryana. When the shopkeepers saw him dancing in a bra in front of the crowd, they began thrashing him. (X/@iParikshitRana)

Locals alleged that man was filming videos dressed as a woman in a crowded market. When the shopkeepers and locals saw him dancing in a bra in front of the crowd, they began thrashing him, accusing him of dancing in an "obscene" manner.

The incident occurred at Panipat's Insar Market. The locals who stopped the man and thrashed him said that the women present in the market were feeling uncomfortable due to his dance in the middle of the crowd.

They claimed they stopped the man to stop filming but he began arguing with them so one of them started beating him. In the video, a man can be seen grabbing the bra-clad youth and slapping him as he begs him to stop with a shirt in his hand. The man shouts expletives at him while he begs him to let go. He pleads to the man to stop hitting him and says that he is willing to leave right now.

‘Warm welcome by public’

“In order to become famous, some people do not even shy away from doing obscene things. This is the case of Panipat in Haryana where this man who was shooting obscene videos was given a warm welcome by the public,” read the caption of the video shared by a lawyer on X.

The locals alleged that when they questioned the man, he said that he was a popular social media influencer and has made such videos in the past too.

There are no reports of any police complaint filed in the case but reports suggest that the locals warned him against filming such videos in public again. They said the man apologised to them.

