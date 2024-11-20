IIT professor plugs ears during comedian Yash Rathi's 'obscene' stand up, video goes viral

Stand-up comedian Yash Rathi has landed into trouble after his performance at an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhilai event was labelled as obscene and an FIR was filed against him. In the clip, the man, who users on X claimed was a professor at the institute, is seen using his fingers to plus his ears (X/@AnshulGarg1986)

Police said the comedian was performing at IIT Bhilai on November 15 during the annual festival in front of students, parents and the institute’s faculty.

A short video, that went viral on social media, claimed to show the comedian using objectionable language after which the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morch (BJYM), the National Students’ Union of India and the Karni Sena lodged complaints with the IIT management and police.

In the clip, the man, who users on X claimed was a professor at the institute, is seen using his fingers to plus his ears even as Rathi continues his stand-up performance.

FIR against comedian Yash Rathi

A case under Section 296 (using obscene words or acts) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the comedian, Durg superintendent of police (SP) Jitendra Shukla said. The offence is punishable with a jail term of three months, or a fine of ₹1,000, or both.

The case, police said, was registered on a complaint by the IIT management.

“During the show when Rathi allegedly started using objectionable words, the institute management intervened and asked him to get down from the stage. Stand-up comedy acts were held during the institute’s annual fest in the past but such language was never used by performers. We were shocked when Rathi used such language,” IIT-Bhilai director Rajiv Prakash said.

After the objectionable performance, Prakash said the institute has decided not to permit stand-up comedy at the annual fest in the future. Rathi is yet to comment on the controversy over his show.