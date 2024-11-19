FIR against stand-up comedian Yash Rathi for obscene words at IIT Bhilai show: Police

RAIPUR: A first information report (FIR) has been registered against stand-up comedian Yash Rathi on charges of obscenity during his performance at an event of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhilai, police said. The offence is punishable with a jail term of three months, or a fine of ₹ 1,000, or both. (Videograb)

Durg superintendent of police (SP) Jitendra Shukla said a case was Section 296 (using obscene words or acts) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against Rathi. The offence is punishable with a jail term of three months, or a fine of ₹1,000, or both.

Shukla said the case was registered on a complaint by the IIT management.

Police said the comedian was at the IIT Bhilai on November 15 to perform at its annual festival, organised by the council of students, where students, their parents and the institute’s faculty and staffers were present.

After a short video clip of his show emerged on social media where he was alleged to have used objectionable language, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morch (BJYM), the National Students’ Union of India and the Karni Sena lodged complaints with the IIT management, administration and police.

Later, the IIT management also filed a police complaint in this connection.

IIT-Bhilai director Rajiv Prakash said, “During the show when Rathi allegedly started using objectionable words, the institute management intervened and asked him to get down from the stage”.

“Stand-up comedy acts were held during the institute’s annual fest in the past but such language was never used by performers. We were shocked when Rathi used such language,” he said.

Prakash said the institute has decided not to permit stand-up comedy at the annual fest in the future and has filed a police complaint.

Rathi has not commented on the controversy over his show.